Pre-registered Pasig residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 during the Pasig edition of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Manggahan High School on Aug. 21, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA — At least 13 million people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines, Malacañang said on Monday, as the country continued to battle one of Asia's worst and longest-running coronavirus outbreaks.

Authorities in total have administered some 30,389,160 vaccine doses, while 13,130,485 people have been fully vaccinated so far, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

The Philippines has received at least 48.5 million COVID-19 shots, including enough jabs for Metro Manila and 8 priority areas, said vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.

The capital region alone has vaccinated some 11.6 million people, including some 7.3 million people who have received their first jab and around 4.2 million who have completed the inoculation, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos.

"We are now pushing na magkaroon ng isho-shorten natin ang gap [in the supply] between the different regions," Galvez said in the same briefing.

(We are now pushing to shorten the gap in the supply between the different regions)

Government expects to take delivery of another 20 to 25 million vaccine doses in September, he said.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.