Workers unload on August 18, 2021 315,560 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine purchased by the Philippine government. Photo courtesy of NTF COVID-19

MANILA - The Philippines will receive the remainder of its vaccine procurement from Sinovac and the bulk of its order from Pfizer and Moderna beginning September, an official said Monday.

Sinovac has delivered 21 million out of the 25 million that the Philippine government procured, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Government has placed orders for 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and 20 million jabs from Moderna.

"Sinabi ni (vaccine czar) Secretary Charlie (Galvez) na yung next batch of vaccines apart from Sinovac will be really concentrated on Pfizer and Moderna. I'm sure they will deliver on time," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Secretary Charlie said that the next batch of vaccines apart from Sinovac will be really concentrated on Pfizer and Moderna.)

"I assume by September tapos na ng Sinovac in their deliveries and sasabay na rin ang deliveries ng Pfizer and Moderna and then it will ramp up from September...all the way to December."

(I assume by September Sinovac will finish their deliveries and Pfizer and Moderna will begin theirs and then it will ramp up from September...all the way to December.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines aims to inoculate 58 million people in Metro Manila and 8 other urban hubs by yearend to achieve population protection.

Government has so far fully vaccinated 42 percent out of a target 45 percent in the capital region, Nograles said.

"We’re very confident that we (will) hit the 45 percent," he said.

"The results are promising even our health experts are saying because of the wide vaccination in Metro Manila we’re seeing a rise in cases but our severe and critical are at the minimum."

Some 12.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, while 16.2 million have yet to receive their second dose, according to government data.