The University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City converts its gymnasium into a COVID-19 vaccination center for university workers and members of its community on May 4, 2021. The center is manned by qualified volunteers including university alumni. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Around 40 percent of adults in the National Capital Region have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the national government.

As of Sunday, 40.57 percent or 3.89 million adults in Metro Manila are already fully vaccinated, data presented by National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night showed.

"'Yung fully vaccinated na po, from 30 percent noong nakaraang mga linggo, ngayon 40 percent na po dahil napakabilis po ng kanilang mga vaccination. Umaabot po sila ng 200,000 per ano per day," Galvez said.

(The fully vaccinated has gone up from 30 percent last week to 40 percent now because they hastened their vaccination. They are already reaching 200,000 per day.)

The NCR tops the regions in the country both in terms of percentage of fully vaccinated individuals, and of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

More than 9.17 million vaccine doses have been given in the capital region, of which, some 5.27 million were first doses. Metro Manila has a projected adult population this year of 9.6 million.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) comes second in terms of percentage of fully vaccinated adults, which is at 21.43 (or 253,213 out of 1,181,739).

The following shows the status of the other regions:

CARAGA - 16.26 % (275,618 out of 1,695,276)

Central Luzon - 13.29% (1,111,427 out of 8,362,892)

Calabarzon - 13.29% (1,439,418 out of 10,832,386)

Northern Mindanao - 13.05% (419,038 out of 3,211,282)

Western Visayas - 12.92% (673,008 out of 5,209,382)

Eastern Visayas - 12.5% (365,742 out of 2,926,061)

Davao Region - 12.46% (424,683 out of 3,408,503)

Cagayan Valley - 12.37% (298,552 out of 2,413,190)

Zamboanga Peninsula - 12.24% (288,442 out of 2,355,952)

Ilocos Region - 11.97% (415,874 out of 3,474,676)

Bicol Region - 10.77% (396,433 out of 3,680,357)

Mimaropa - 10.45% (199,921 out of 1,912,3645)

SOCCSKSARGEN - 9.77% (301,632 out of 3,087,260)

Central Visayas - 9.42% (487,640 out of 5,176,623)

BARMM - 6.22% (144,176 out of 2,319,012)

Referring to the last three regions, Galvez said: "Ito po, gagawan po natin ng paraan para ito po, makapag-ano po, makapag- increase ng kanilang ano, ng kanilang tinatawag na percentage, lalong-lalo na itong sa Region VII dahil kasi ito po sa ngayon po ay nagkakaroon po ng surge."

(We will do something here to increase their rates, especially in Region VII because for now, there is a surge in infections there.)

Last month, the Department of Health said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao received the "least" number of COVID-19 vaccines due to logistical issues.

"Kapag naglagay ka sa Sulu and Tawi-tawi, hindi regular 'yung flights. Kung may peace and order conflict during that time, kailangan i-secure 'yung bakuna," Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje had said.

(If you deliver to Sulu and Tawi-tawi, flights are not regular. You also have to secure the vaccines if there is peace and order conflict during that time.)

"Kung may mga brownouts (If there are brownouts), we cannot also give large quantities of vaccines," she added.

Galvez's report showed that the BARMM also ranks the lowest in terms of total vaccine doses administered, with 242,161.

Based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the Philippines, as of Monday, Aug. 9, has fully vaccinated 11.6 million people against COVID-19.

Of the 24,990,042 total doses administered, 13,375,452 were first shots of different vaccine brands.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals in the country accounts for only 16.39 percent of the government's target of more than 70.85 million, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

In terms of priority groups, the government said that so far, 1.73 million health workers are already fully vaccinated, as well as more than 3.3 million senior citizens, more than 4.24 million people with comorbidities, 1.734 million essential workers, and 364,634 members of the indigent population.

The Philippines, which rolled out its inoculation program last March 1, has received a total of 38.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of Sunday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,676,156 on Tuesday, of which, 79,016, or 4.7 percent are active.

Of those still battling the disease, 94.4 percent are mildly ill, while 1.7 percent are asymptomatic. The remaining are either critical, severe or moderate cases.

Metro Manila and a few other areas in the country have been placed under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest among the four lockdown classifications, to control the spread of the disease amid the detection of the more virulent Delta variant.

RELATED VIDEO