Volunteers assist garbage workers collecting trash from houses along a street in Brgy Commonwealth, Quezon City under 'special concern lockdown' on August 19, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 16,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 1,839,635.

The DOH meanwhile also reported 13,952 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 1,681,925.

This means that the country has a total of 125,900 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Two hundred fifteen more deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the disease’s death toll in the Philippines to 31,810.

The DOH said 65,583 tests were conducted on Aug. 20, of which 25.5 percent turned out positive.

An independent research group has warned that the Philippines might record 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in one day within 2 weeks as the virus’ reproduction rate has yet to decline in areas outside of Metro Manila.

On Saturday, the DOH also said it has assumed that community transmission of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant is already happening in the country.

Last week, the DOH also confirmed the presence in the Philippines of the Lambda variant, which researchers say is also highly infectious and more resistant to vaccines than the original version of the virus.

Meanwhile, the country struggles to ramp up its vaccine rollout. The government has said that it wants to inoculate 58 million Filipinos by the end of the year, down from an initial 70 million target.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of Aug. 18, only 12,877,197 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that the government has reached just 18.17 percent of the revised target after almost 6 months.

After plunging into its worst economic contraction since World War, the country emerged from recession in the second quarter.

Government economic managers however have lowered the growth target for the year, citing the tighter restrictions reimposed to check the spread of the Delta variant.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 211 million people and caused over 4.4 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 37.6 million infections and over 621,000 deaths.

India is the second most badly affected country, with 32 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 574,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 434,000 confirmed fatalities.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.