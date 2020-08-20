Metro Manila COVID-19 cases soar past 100,000; more than half of all PH infections

A health worker rests on a chair after removing an entire set of personal protective equipment after her shift at a testing center in Navotas City on Thursday. Navotas residents who came in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases are now required by the local government to undergo tests under Executive Order No. 42 signed by Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco. Those who test positive for the virus are also required to be transferred to community isolation facilities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila has logged more than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) since the illness started to spread in the country this year.

This, after the Philippines recorded 4,339 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is the country's ninth highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, bringing its total number of infections to 178,022.

Latest data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that Metro Manila recorded the most COVID-19 cases among regions on Thursday, with 2,590 new cases.

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, this brought the total number of infections documented in the capital region to 100,456, which is around 56 percent of the total tally of cases in the Philippines.

Of the 100,456 cases in Metro Manila, 49,813 were reported in August. The figure is nearly 50 percent of the total in less than three weeks.

Nearly 2,700 cases were reported per day from Aug. 14 to August 20.

The DOH said however that they are still validating cases and discrepancies with local data "may occur."

The department meanwhile said the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines is at 114,114, while 2,883 have succumbed to the disease.