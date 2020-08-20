Philippines reports 4,339 new coronavirus cases; total now 178,022

Navotas City residents undergo swab testing at a gymnasium behind the city hall on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Thursday reported 4,339 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the country's ninth highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, as the government eased lockdown rules to restart the battered economy.

The additional infections raised the nationwide caseload to 178,022, of which, 61,025 are considered active cases. Some 91.3 percent of the active infections are considered mild.

This is the 3rd straight day that the Department of Health (DOH) announced at least 4,000 new infections in the country.

In its latest bulletin, the health ministry said the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 climbed by 727 to 114,114.

It also reported 88 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 2,883. Thursday's fatalities is the sixth highest reported in a day. The highest daily report on deaths was on July 12 with 162 fatalities.

Latest DOH data showed that the National Capital Region recorded the most new coronavirus cases with 2,590. It is followed by Laguna (223), Cavite (155), Cebu (128) and Rizal (109).

The DOH also clarified that 91 duplicates were removed from the total case count.

"Moreover, there were 51 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths (50) and active (1) cases," it added.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 787,00 people and sickened 22.4 million since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. - With a report from ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team