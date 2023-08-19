A photo from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows the Chines Coast Guard maintaining its presence in Ayungin Shoal and Sabina Shoal, both within the PH’s exclusive economic zone during a PCG Maritime Domain Awareness flight on February 21, 2023. Courtesy NTF West Philippine Sea

Former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has denied that her administration agreed to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement released on Saturday, the House Deputy Speaker said she made no such promise "to China or any other country."

The World War II-era ship, which has been grounded in 1999 at Ayungin Shoal, serves as the country's outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

The shoal is located in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

"First, I never made such a promise to China or any other country. Second, I never authorized any of my government officials to make such a promise," said the Pampanga representative.

"Third, I only became aware of such claims recently, when the matter surfaced in public discussions."

Arroyo served as Philippine President from 2001 to 2010. She was succeeded by the late Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

"Beyond this, I will not make any further comment, in order to allow our foreign affairs officials to deal with it with a minimum of distraction," she said.

The issue flared up anew after the Chinese Coast Guard blocked two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels from a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre last August 5.