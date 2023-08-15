Home  >  News

Defense chief junks alleged agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2023 10:26 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A challenge by the Philippine defense chief for China to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Gilbert Teodoro made the remark as a Philippine senator batted for more funds to reinforce the country's outpost in the Ayungin Shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 15, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   BRP Sierra Madre   Ayungin Shoal   Gilbert Teodoro   DND   Department of National Defense  