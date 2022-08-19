Courtesy of PRIB/Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Senators JV Ejercito and Nancy Binay have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest members of the Senate to catch the virus this month.

Ejercito announced his coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter Friday.

"Tested positive for COVID-19 according to RT-PCR yesterday morning test, result of which was e-mailed late last night," he wrote.

He said he was not experiencing symptoms of the respiratory disease and urged the public to take precautions.

Ejercito first contracted COVID-19 in January.

Meanwhile, Binay said she was undergoing self-isolation after catching COVID-19.

"After more than 2 years of consciously observing all protocols to avoid the virus, it is unfortunate that yesterday (Aug. 18), I tested positive for COVID-19," she said in a statement.

Binay asked the public to pray for her and her colleagues in the Senate and their full recovery.

"As always, prayer is our first line of defense," she said.

Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe were earlier infected with the virus.

Last week, the Senate announced it would tighten its health and security protocols starting Aug. 15, following the COVID-19 infection of some senators. The new policy would last for 3 weeks.

The Philippines recorded 3,758 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health showed on Thursday, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,844,708.

Active cases stood at 36,115 while those who recovered from the illness have reached 3,747,372, the DOH said.

There were 48 new deaths from COVID, the 6th straight day with a death toll of over 40, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

