Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,758 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Thursday, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,844,708.

Active cases stood at 36,115 while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,747,372.

There were 48 new deaths from COVID, the 6th straight day with a death toll of over 40, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

This raised the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,221.

Of the additional infections reported, 1,098 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The country's positivity rate from August 14 to 17 is at 16.3 percent, Guido said.

Over 72 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.3 million have received their booster shots.

The DOH launched its latest campaign "Pinas Lakas" in July to ramp up booster vaccination within the first 100 days of the new Marcos administration to 23 million booster shots administered, hoping to jab 397,000 individuals per day.

RELATED NEWS