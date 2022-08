Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Over two weeks since the launch of the government’s ‘Pinas Lakas’ vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Department of Health as of Tuesday continues to fall short of its daily inoculation target.

The campaign hoped to administer booster shots to 397,000 individuals per day. But so far, it has only given nearly 442,000 in total.

“Nag-umpisa po tayo ng PinasLakas campaign natin last July 26, kung saan nailunsad po natin ito sa iba’t ibang lugar sa ating bansa. Sa ngayon po, ang atin pong accomplishments would be… para po doon sa mga nag-first booster shots, we were able to vaccinate 441,995,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire told TeleRadyo.

(We started the PinasLakas campaign on July 26 in different parts of the country. Our accomplishments would be... we were able to vaccinate 441,995.)

The government had earlier revised its COVID-19 booster shot target after failing to reach the initial daily goal.

Vergeire said they are now intensifying their information campaign to encourage more people to get their booster doses.

The government hopes to administer 23 million shots to Filipinos by Oct. 8.

--TeleRadyo, 9 August 2022