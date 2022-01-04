Senatorial candidate Sen. JV Ejercito reacts during the Harapan 2019 Senatorial Town Hall Debate at ABS-CBN on March 3, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Former senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19, the latest politician to contract the disease as cases surged in the country.

"[It's the] first time I tested positive," Ejercito, who is seeking a Senate comeback in 2022, said in a Facebook post.

Ejercito said he was given "antibiotics, lots of Vitamin C [and] melatonin" but does not require oxygen support.

"Kung omicron ito, mabilis ang infection pero mabilis din nawala ang sintomas," he added, referring to the highly contagious COVID-19 variant suspected of driving the current rise in cases.

(If this is omicron, the infection is quick but the symptoms disappear just as fast.)

Ejercito also urged the public to continue wearing masks.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco earlier announced they had also contracted COVID-19.

On Monday, the Department of Health said the Philippines was classified as "high risk" for COVID-19 due to a surge in cases.

The government has placed Metro Manila and 3 neighboring provinces under the third strictest alert level to curb the spread of the virus.