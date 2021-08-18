NCR-bound motorists pass through security measures on Marcos Highway at the border of Marikina and Cainta on August 06, 2021 as border controls are set up under the Enhanced Community Quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Around 9,000 people are accosted every day in Metro Manila for violating quarantine protocols, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar bared the figure following comments that the enforcement of quarantine protocols was lax despite the capital being under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest restriction level.

Restrictions only appear to be lax because more groups are included in the list of Authorized Persons Outside of Residence, Eleazar said.

"Hindi po tayo makaka-accost ng 109,000 sa Metro Manila or 517,000 sa buong Pilipinas kung ang pulis natin ay patulog-tulog lang," he said.

(We wouldn't be able to accost 109,000 in Metro Manila or 517,000 in the entire country if our policemen are just sleeping.)

Eleazar reiterated that majority of violations during the ECQ is the disobedience of minimum health protocols.

These include people who do not wear face shields and masks, or non-APORs getting caught outside their houses, he said.

Eleazar also clarified that police do not arrest violators but only warn them not to repeat their offenses.

Metro Manila was placed under ECQ from August 6 until August 20 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

— Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

