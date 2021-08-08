NCR-bound motorists pass through security measures on Marcos Highway at the border of Marikina and Cainta on August 06, 2021 as border controls are set up under the Enhanced Community Quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The most common violation so far during the strict lockdown in Metro Manila is disobedience of minimum health protocols, the Philippine National Police said Sunday.

The capital region was placed under enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20 to arrest the spread of the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant.

Violations include non- or improper wearing of face masks and face shields, non-observance of physical distancing, and non-authorized persons outside their residences (non-APOR) trying to cross inter-city boundaries, said PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

"Itong tatlong ito ang minimum public health standards natin ang nakikita natin (violation), pero most of them winawarningan lang naman," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(These three are minimum public health standards that we see are commonly violated. Most of the violators are only given warnings.)

Non-APORs may drive essential workers to their workplace provided that the latter's certificate of employment includes the name of the driver, Eleazar said.

A business permit must also be presented to ensure that the worker is employed by an essential establishment, he added.

"Kung mahaba na ang traffic, hayaang i-release siya at mag-conduct ng random checking," he said.

(If the traffic is already heavy, we will release the vehicle and conduct random checking.)

Consumer APORs, meantime, are required to present their quarantine pass upon inspection of authorities, he added.

Police chiefs have also been ordered to coordinate with local governments following overcrowding in vaccination sites prior to the ECQ, according to Eleazar.

Meanwhile, some 44 percent of PNP personnel in Metro Manila are fully-vaccinated, while 42 percent are waiting for their second dose, Eleazar said.

The PNP has 1,579 or 5 percent active infections out of a total 31,364 cases as of Saturday, Eleazar added.

The country on Saturday reported 11,021 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly 4 months, and the second straight day that new infections were more than 10,000.

The country's total recorded COVID-19 infections stood at 1,649,341, of which 76,063 or 4.6 percent are considered active cases, based on the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

The positivity rate is at 19.1 percent, based on the result of tests conducted on samples from 56,636 individuals on Thursday.