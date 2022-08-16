Suspect identified in death of Bulacan teen biker

Police have identified the suspect in the case of the 15-year-old girl who was found dead in Bustos, Bulacan last week.

The victim, whose friends said was an avid biker and was known in their local cycling community, was found in a grassy area in Barangay Bonga Menor, on Friday, Aug. 12.

PNP spokesperson Pol. Col. Jean Fajardo said on Tuesday that police identified the suspect after talking to witnesses regarding the victim's whereabouts before she was found dead.

“Nung ifinallow-up po natin yung mga information na ibinigay po nila, kasama po doon sa mga verification natin ay na-establish po nila 'yung identity nitong suspect. At nung ibinigay po at ipinakita natin yung mga pictures ng ating suspect, pati po nung biktima doon sa mga witness na nakakakilala sa kanya at madalas nakakakita sa kanya doon sa area kung saan madalas siyang nagbibisikleta, ay positibo po nilang itinuro itong biktima na kasama nitong suspek," Fajardo told ABS-CBN News.

"Nakikita nila na magkausap sila nitong biktima at suspek at nitong August 10 ay nakita nila na sumama ito mismo dito sa suspek,” she added.

The suspect has been involved in a rape case and violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, Fajardo said.

The police officer cautioned the public on personally meeting with people they befriend on social media.

“Babala po natin sa publiko, lalong lalo na po 'yung ating mga kabataan, na huwag basta-basta magtitiwala po 'yung sa mga nakikilala lang nila sa social media. Doon sa kanilang mga pinapasyalan na lugar, especially 'yung mga dayo sa lugar na 'yon, huwag basta sumama," Fajardo said.

"At pinakaimportante na reminders natin sa ating kabataan, you always inform ang inyong parents ng inyong whereabouts para hindi rin po nag-aalala, para nalalaman din po ng magulang at nagagabayan,” she added.

The suspect will face a murder charge, while results of the autopsy conducted on the victim are pending release.

—Report from Gracie Rutao

