Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando on Monday told police to solve within 48 hours the case of the slain 15-year-old girl who was found dead in Bustos, Bulacan.

The victim, who friends said was an avid biker and was known in their local cycling community, was found in a grassy area in Barangay Bonga Menor, on Friday, Aug. 12.

"Yung una Guiguinto pinatutukan natin. Forty-eight hours nagbigay ako. Heto magbigay tayo 48 hours," Fernando said.

The incident comes after a 24-year old woman from Guiguinto was killed and dumped in Barangay Tikay in Malolos City.

Fernando, however, believes the cases are not linked.

"Yung sa Guiguinto, sa magnanakaw 'yun. Iyon ang findings sa PNP. Ito wala pa," he said.

Fernando assured the public he is coordinating with the police to ensure the assailants will be caught.

"Wala pa update ang police… mag-usap kami ni PD Cabradilla mamaya. Heto magbibigay tayo ng update sa PNP,” he shared.

The Bulacan governor added he is dismayed over the incident and warned the public to always be cautious.

“Nakakalungkot dahil tong mga nangyayari. Unahin natin ang pag-iingat sa lahat. Hindi lang mga babae. Kahit sino mag-ingat tayo, sa hirap ngayon. Hindi pa tayo nakaka-recover. Lalo na ngayon. Marami ang walang hanapbuhay, kailangan natin na magkaisa,” he stated.