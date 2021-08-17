MANILA – The administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has spoken up on the Commission on Audit (COA) report that flagged the agency for its alleged purchase of sanitary napkins from a hardware.

An August 10 report from tabloid Abante Tonite noted that the COA cited OWWA for buying hygiene kits, napkins, and thermal scanners from MRCJP Construction and Trading located at No. 80 M. Cornejo Street, Malibay, Barangay 161 Pasay City.

COA officials did not find a hardware at the said address when they conducted an ocular inspection.

The napkins also cost the COA P10 to P30 per piece. They are usually available in stores for P5 to P8.

“Still subject to liquidation po ang item na ito, the COA has given the concerned official time to clarify this matter,” administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said in response to a tweet questioning the agency’s purchase of napkins.

Aside from this, the COA also noted that the agency bought thermal scanners at P2,950 per piece, more expensive than the P400 to P800 offered in online stores.

COA also flagged the agency’s purchase of cupcakes and bottled water worth around P300,000 from a caterer in Quezon City.

The state auditor has recommended that OWWA ask the concerned officials to clarify this matter with the proper authorities.