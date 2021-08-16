COA flags DOLE's 'insufficient' control measures on COVID-19 funds

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) “insufficient internal control” measures led to unclaimed amounts of funds amounting to P22.432 million intended for workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

In a 2020 report on the DOLE released Monday, COA said the amount under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) and Abot-Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) programs are still in the possession of money remittance centers (MRC).

During the exit conference, however, the DOLE management informed the audit team that efforts are being made to reach out to the beneficiaries.

“Moreover, the refund for the remaining unclaimed transactions was already requested from the MRC on January 26, 2021,” the DOLE management told the audit team.

Overall, government auditors noted that the DOLE, under the Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2 laws, has utilized P12.139 billion not just for CAMP and AKAP but for Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program as well.

The report noted a 76.45% utilization rate but P3.76 billion remains unutilized.

Out of the utilized funds for CAMP, TUPAD AND AKAP however, a total of P1.023 million were given as excessive or multiple payments to 213 beneficiaries.

“The above excessive payments to the beneficiaries were mainly due to the lack of control measures in the processing of claims, thus to the detriment of other qualified applicants who have not availed of any financial assistance that could immediately help them alleviate their economic struggles brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the report said.

DOLE management however told the auditors that those were not overpayments, but due payments to the concerned beneficiaries.

Among the reasons the DOLE management said was TUPAD beneficiaries may avail twice under the same program.

The report noted that the DOLE management agreed to require the concerned offices to conduct further investigation and design additional control measures to avoid double payment of financial assistance funds.

The audit team also noted that programs of DOLE’s regional offices as well the Philippines Overseas Labor Office totaling P336.159 million lacked documents such as official receipts.

Various POLO offices such as in Jordan, Bahrain and Riyadh have submitted all the lacking documents, as recommended by the audit team.

“Management agreed with the audit recommendations,” the audit team said.

