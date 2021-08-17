DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III speaks during the opening of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay on September 19, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA— Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Labor and Employment said Tuesday.

Despite the diagnosis, the 77-year old official "is asymptomatic and remains on top of his health," DOLE said in a statement.

Bello, who is fully vaccinated, is currently under self-quarantine in his hometown in Iligan where he was also tested over the weekend.

"Even while in isolation, the Secretary continues to discharge his functions," the statement said.

"The Secretary wishes to thank the public for their prayers, and expresses hopes to resume leading DOLE officials in the distribution of assistance funds under its Serbisyong TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) as soon as his quarantine period is over," DOLE said.

Bello had been receiving guests at his office and had been traveling nationwide to lead the distribution of assistance for displaced and disadvantaged workers.

DOLE has an assistance program for informal workers and cash aid for formal workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Overseas Filipino Workers can also avail of cash assistance from the agency.

Bello is among the many public officials, including cabinet members, who have contracted the disease.

