Lopez tests positive for COVID-19, 4th Cabinet member to get infected
Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 09 2020 12:55 PM | Updated as of Dec 09 2020 01:04 PM
MANILA — A fourth member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said Wednesday.
Lopez said he tested positive this Monday. He said he took a test after being exposed to a person with COVID-19 last week.
The Trade Secretary has not developed symptoms and is on full isolation, he told ABS-CBN News.
Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano earlier contracted COVID-19 and had recovered.
The Philippines has confirmed 422,785 coronavirus infections as of Tuesday.
More details to follow.
