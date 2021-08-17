The Department of Education's central office in Pasig City. File photo

MANILA— Students who enrolled in public schools for school year 2021-2022 has reached 4,777,942 nationwide so far, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday, still far from the over 22.7 million total enrollment last year with weeks to go before the start of classes.

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan told reporters that their data is a combination of early registrations and quick count for the start of enrollment.

Enrollment began on Aug. 16 and will continue until the start of classes on Sept. 13.

"Similar to last year['s] updates, the daily quick count adjusts. There is also reporting lag from areas with poor access to communication," he said.

Based on DepEd data, Calabarzon has the highest running total with 533,722 enrollees, followed by Central Visayas with 411,772, and Western Visayas with 399,130 enrollees.

The National Capital Region, meanwhile, has a running total of 326,343 enrollees.

Similar to last year, enrollment in public schools this year is being administered remotely as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Based on guidelines under DepEd Order No. 32, s. 2021, enrollment forms may be downloaded from the websites of the DepEd central office, regional offices, schools division offices (SDO), and schools.

Parents or guardians may also opt for dropbox enrollment. In coordination with barangays, schools may set up booths or kiosks in front of schools, barangay halls, and other accessible locations where enrollment forms may be filled out and placed inside the dropbox.

The agency advised parents to coordinate with their children's respective schools through phone call, text, or social media.

In school year 2021-2022, public schools in the Philippines had a total of 22.7 million enrollees.

Total enrollment in the country reached 26.6 million, which includes students from public and private schools, alternative learning schools, state and local universities, and Philippine schools overseas.

School will continue remote learning in the coming school year as the pandemic rages on.

