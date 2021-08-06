Department of Education in Pasig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Education has released its calendar and activities for School Year 2021 to 2022, with the new term starting September and physical classes still barred.

In a department order issued Thursday, the agency said the school year will start on Sept. 13 and end on June 24, 2022. It will be composed of 209 school days, inclusive of Saturdays and the 5-day midyear break, it added.

DepEd also said face-to-face classes, whether in partial or full scale, will not be allowed unless permitted by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Courtesy of DepEd

As to private schools and state or local universities and colleges (SUCs/LUCs), the agency said they have the choice to implement or deviate from the school calendar.

“Moreover, they may begin classes not earlier than the first Monday of June and not later than Sept. 13, 2021 pursuant to RA (Republic Act) 11480,” it said.

“Nevertheless, any deviation from the school calendar shall be reported to the respective Regional Offices (ROs) in advance.”

DepEd also said schools may observe national and local celebrations or activities and holidays, provided that these are beneficial to the teaching-learning process and that the total number of class days will not be compromised.

