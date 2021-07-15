DepEd: Duterte approves September 13 school opening

MANILA—Classes for school year 2021-2022 will open on September 13, as approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Education announced Friday.

"We thank the President for his full support to the delivery of quality basic education for the incoming school year," DepEd said in a statement.

"The school calendar for SY 2021-2022 will be released soon.

"We hope for our stakeholders' continued cooperation and support as we prepare for another challenging yet worthwhile endeavor of educating our children amid a global health crisis."

Schools in basic education remain closed, as students shifted to distance learning for school year 2020-2021.

Duterte approved the pilot test of limited face-to-face classes in December 2020, but withdrew his approval weeks later because of concern over COVID variants.

The President also rejected the pilot test for in-person classes in February, as the country had yet to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination program at that time.

