The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Saturday that the calendar for school year 2021-22 has been finalized, one that will still use blended learning.

Blended learning means that teachers will have the following options: offering lessons online, through modular or printed materials, television, or radio.

This approached has replaced face-to-face classes, as the country continues to bear the effects of the pandemic.

"As previously announced, the opening date for SY 2021-2022 is on September 13, 2021. It will end on June 24, 2022, for a total of 209 school days in adherence to Republic Act 7797," the DepEd said in a statement.

"The conduct of face-to-face classes, whether in partial or full-scale, will still not be allowed unless permitted by the President."

Enrollment will begin on August 16 and run until September 13.

The Christmas break will be on December 20, with classes resuming on January 3, 2022.

