Absolute divorce bill headed for House plenary anew

MANILA – A bill legalizing absolute divorce in the Philippines is headed for the plenary of the House of Representatives after it was unanimously passed by the Committee on Population and Family Relations.

Under the proposal, the grounds for legal separation, annulment of marriage, and nullification of marriage based on psychological incapacity under the Family Code of the Philippines are included as grounds for absolute divorce.

The other grounds for divorce included in the bill are the following: separation in fact for at least five years at the time the petition for absolute divorce is filed; when one of the spouses undergoes a gender reassignment surgery or transitions from one sex to another; irreconcilable marital difference; other forms of domestic or marital abuse; valid foreign divorce secured by either the alien or Filipino spouse; and the nullification of a marriage by a recognized religious tribunal.

In a statement, Albay Representative Edcel Lagman said the House panel’s passage of the bill marks “ a momentous occasion for countless wives, who are battered and deserted, to regain their humanity, self-respect and freedom from irredeemably failed marriages and utterly dysfunctional unions.”

Lagman noted that House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is in favor of the enactment of a reinstituted absolute divorce measure.

In the 17th Congress, House Bill 7303, which sought to institute absolute divorce in the country, also made it to the House plenary.

Last year, a House committee also approved three measures seeking to legalize divorce in the pre-dominantly Catholic Philippines, the only country in the world aside from the Vatican where it remains illegal.

Senator Risa Hontiveros also filed an "absolute divorce" bill in the upper chamber in 2019.

Philippine lawmakers have regularly filed a bill to legalize divorce since 1999.

– with reports from RG Cruz