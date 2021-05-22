x

THROWBACK: Legally ending marriages in the Philippines

Posted at May 22 2021 08:07 AM

This episode of "Failon Ngayon" explores the processes of legally ending marriages in the Philippines in its current setup. A family lawyer explains the 3 different ways to do so, noting however that these take much time and money.
