MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed Wednesday a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into the death of Jemboy Baltazar, who was killed by Navotas City cops.

According to Senate Resolution No. 742, the inquiry will be in aid of legislation, focusing on the "unabated use of excessive and lethal force by the Philippine National Police," among others.

Baltazar, who was laid to rest Wednesday, was killed by Navotas police on August 2 after being mistaken for a shooting suspect being pursued.

Navotas City Police Chief P/Col. Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the incident amid public outrage.

The PNP eyes resolving within two months the administrative cases against the officers involved in the fatal shooting, PNP spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said.

