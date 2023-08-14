Drag artist declared persona non grata anew

CAGAYAN DE ORO - Former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant Pura Luka Vega was declared persona non grata again, this time in Cagayan de Oro City.

The Sangguniang Panglungsod of Cagayan de Oro on Monday approved a resolution declaring the drag artist, whose real name is Amadeus Fernando Pagente, a persona non-grata in the city.

Resolution 2023-478, which was unanimously passed by the city council during a regular session, was issued against Pura for "serious disrespect and mockery of the Christian faith by portraying himself as the Black Nazarene, dancing to a remix of Ama Namin on a recent viral video."

The principal author of the resolution, Councilor Ian Mark Nacaya, called Pura's performance "distasteful behavior."

Nacaya also took offense that the drag artist remains unapologetic for his action despite the heavy criticism he received from different groups.

"You are violating a law. You are offending the faithful's feelings. For a Christian nation, you are not a person with dignity," he said.

"It is very clear. This is a mockery of our belief. We teach our children to pray. Part of our upbringing for our children is to know God. This is a mockery of what we believe in," added Vice Mayor Jocelyn Rodriguez.

A video in July showed Pura wearing religious garb and singing a rock version of “Ama Namin,” which ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders of the Catholic community earlier this year.

He has been declared persona non-grata by the local governments of Manila, General Santos, Floridablanca in Pampanga, Toboso in Negros Occidental, and the province of Bukidnon over his performance.

In response, Pura said: "Tell me EXACTLY what I did wrong. I’m open for a dialogue and yet cities have been declaring persona non grata without even knowing me or understanding the intent of the performance. Drag is art. You judge me yet you don’t even know me."

He faces criminal charges initiated by the Philippines for Jesus Movement, a coalition of Christian groups.—Report from Rod Bolivar

