Ata tribe members perform a traditional dance in their tribal house at the Kadayawan Village inside Magsaysay Park in Davao City, Aug. 14, 2018. The Kadayawan Festival is a celebration of diversity of cultures found in Davao City. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday greeted Davaoeños as they begin their celebration of the annual Kadayawan Festival, describing Davao City as among the country's "shining beacons of progress."

"Nothing brings us closer together as Filipinos than a colorful and festive gathering to celebrate our culture and rootedness as a people. Thus, I am one with Davaoeños this year as they commemorate this season's abundance and show the best of what their hometown has to offer, despite the hardships we have faced as a nation," Marcos said in his message.

He attributed Davao City's progress despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to how Davaoeños "embodied solidarity and contributed wholeheartedly in weaving their own tale of nation-building to bring their beloved city to where it is today."

"As you emerge from your homes and safely revel in the streets, do not forget to partake in this festival with gratitude for the bountiful harvest that has become a foundation of Davao's steadfast development. May you all be blessed with continued success and prosperity as we unite towards achieving a better and brighter tomorrow," he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who was Marcos' running mate in the May 9 polls, previously served as mayor of Davao City, a post that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, also held for around 2 decades. Her brother Sebastian is the city's current mayor.

The Kadayawan Festival is the annual thanksgiving celebration of Davao City, where residents express gratitude for nature's gifts, the wealth of culture, and bountiful harvest. This year, it will be held from Aug. 15 to 21.

This is the first time in 2 years that Kadayawan's activities will be held in-person, after being previously held virtually due to the pandemic. Its highlights include the "Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan" or street dancing.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: