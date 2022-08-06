MULTIMEDIA

Light show ushers in Kadayawan Festival this August

Rod Fernandez, PonD News Asia

Davao City Hall lights up with festive colors on Saturday for the 37th Kadayawan Festival scheduled to begin on August 15. The light show lasts for 10 minutes and starts daily at 6:30 in the evening and repeats every hour until 9 in the evening.