Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts Davao del Sur

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude-5.5 earthquake hit Davao del Sur on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its second advisory, Phivolcs lowered the magnitude level to 5.5 from 5.6 and included multiple areas that felt the earthquake.

The quake struck about 12 kilometers southwest of Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur at 4:23 p.m. The tremor struck at a depth of 24 kilometers.



The earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity V - Kidapawan City; Davao City; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV - Sta. Cruz, Bansalan, Digos City, and Matanao, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City; Tampakan, Norala, and Banga, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Lutayan, Columbio, Pres. Quirino, Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat; Tulunan and M'lang, Cotabato

Intensity III - Cotabato City; Tantangan, Surallah, Kiamba, and Glan, Sarangani; Palimbang, Isulan, Tacurong, and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Arakan, Pigcawayan and Pres. Roxas, Cotabato

Intensity II -Maasim, Sarangani

Phivolcs also listed the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity V - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Davao City, Davao Del Sur; Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City, General Santos City, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity III - Kiamba, Glan, Sarangani; Surallah, T'Boli, Santo Nino, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Maasim, Sarangani

Intensity I - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Intensity 5 is a "strong" shaking, Phivolcs said, in which many sleeping people are awakened and strong rocking is felt throughout a building.

Some residents of Davao City shared photos of people who went out of a shopping mall due to the earthquake.

"Ang ginawa namin ng aking mga anak ay agad na lumabas ng mall. Nagtakbuhan na rin ang mga tao palabas," Primia Luz Mangolayon said.

Photo courtesy of Primia Luz Mangolayon.

John Ray Cambarijan also shared a video of his aquarium shaking due to the earthquake.

He said he was worried that the earthquake will damage his aquarium.

"Malakas ang pagyanig pero mabuti na lang ang mabilis lang ang lindol," he said.

Video courtesy of John Ray Cambarijan.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said they have yet to receive reports of damage due to the earthquake.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake, meanwhile hit Matanao town, also in Davao Del Sur at 7:47 p.m. Phivolcs said it was an aftershock of the earlier earthquake.

The second quake struck 3 kilometers northeast of Matanao, at a depth of 36 kilometers.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity II - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Tupi, Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity I - Kiamba and Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

The weaker tremor is not expected to cause damage nor spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs added.

A magnitude-5.9 earthquake also rocked parts of Mindanao on Saturday afternoon.

- with a report from Hernel Tocmo