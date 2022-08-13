Magnitude-5.9 quake rattles Mindanao

Ateneo de Davao University students evacuated their campus as a quake was felt in Davao. Photo courtesy of Atenews

MANILA (UPDATED) – A magnitude-5.9 earthquake rocked parts of Mindanao on Saturday afternoon, prompting people to evacuate malls and school buildings.

In its 2nd bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the magnitude level to 5.9 from 5.8 and included multiple areas that felt the earthquake.

Reported Intensities:

• Intensity 5 - Datu Blah Sinsuat, South Upi, and Upi, Maguindanao; Cotabato City; Esperanza, Lebak, Palimbang, Kalamansig, Sen. Ninoy Aquino, and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

• Intensity 4 - General Santos City; Zamboanga City; Pagadian City; Isabela City, Basilan; Antipas, Alamada, Tulunan, Pigcawayan, Kabacan, and Banisilan, Cotabato; Koronadal City, Tupi, Polomolok, Santo Niño, Surallah, Tampakan and Banga, South Cotabato; Kiamba and Maitum, Sarangani; Lutayan and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao;

Intensity 5 is a "strong" shaking, Phivolcs said, in which many sleeping people are awakened and strong rocking is felt throughout a building.

The quake — which struck at at depth of 1 kilometer southwest of Datu Blah T. Sinsuat town in Maguindanao at 2:25 p.m. — will cause aftershocks, state seismologists have warned, adding that damage to structure is expected.

Photo courtesy of Bimboy Dangop

In Cotabato City, people were seen evacuating a mall following the earthquake.

"As of now, takot pa rin kami. Pero lahat kami ay secured," mall employee Bimboy Dangop told ABS-CBN News.

(As of now, we're still scared. But we're all secured.)

He said authorities are now inspecting the building.

The quake was also felt in Davao City as students at the Ateneo de Davao University were also seen leaving buildings as the temblor struck.

According to the initial assessment of the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, no damage or casualty has been reported so far.

Just two hours before the Maguindanao temblor, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake struck the shores of Antique province, and Intensity 4 was felt in the towns there.

In the morning, a shallow magnitude 4.4 earthquake also hit the province of Leyte.

— with reports from Hernel Tocmo and Chatt Sanidad Ansagay