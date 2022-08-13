Magnitude 4.4 quake hits Leyte



MANILA — A shallow magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit the province of Leyte on Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake struck at 6:49 a.m. and was located 13 kilometers northwest of Merida town in Leyte.

The tectonic tremor was felt at Intensity 4 in Merida town, including in Ormoc City and Isabel, Leyte.

Intensity 4 temblor is considered as a "moderately strong" shaking and

its vibration feels like the passing of a heavy truck.

Damage to structures and aftershocks are not expected after the earthquake, Phivolcs said.

Other Intensities were recorded in the following areas:

• Intensity III - Palompon, Matag-ob, Villaba, and Kananga, Leyte

• Intensity II - Albuera, Capoocan, Carigara, and Tabango, Leyte

• Intensity I - Calubian, Leyte

Instrumental Intensities:

• Intensity IV - Ormoc City, Leyte

• Intensity II - Albuera and Calubian, Leyte

The Philippines lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making earthquakes a common occurrence.

A magnitude 7.0 quake struck Abra on July 27, which was felt in many other parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

