Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes off Antique

MANILA – A magnitude-5.1 earthquake struck off the shores of Antique province past Saturday noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the tectonic quake was located 20 kilometers southwest of Anini-y town in Antique. It occurred at a depth of 6 kilometers around 12:25 p.m.

Intensity 4 was felt in the towns of Anini-y, Tobias Fornier, and San Jose de Buenavista. A tremor this strong is considered a "moderately strong" shaking and its vibration feels like the passing of a heavy truck.

Phivolcs warned of aftershocks but said no damage to structure was expected.

Other Intensities include:

Intensity III - Belison, and Sibalom, Antique; Iloilo City

Intensity II - Bugasong, Barbaza, and Patnongon, Antique

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Anini-y, Antique

Intensity II - Iloilo City; San Jose de Buenavista, Antique

Intensity I - Sebaste, Antique; Sipalay City, Negros Occidental; Tapaz, Capiz

Earlier in the day, a shallow magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit the province of Leyte.