Manila Bay after a cleanup drive along Roxas Boulevard. Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday opposed the reclamation projects in Manila Bay, particularly the one across Roxas Boulevard, citing several factors such as their possible impact on flooding, disaster operations, and tourism.

"I think the [reclamation] project in front of Roxas Boulevard is wrong. I'm not against reclamation… what I'm against for example Roxas Boulevard, that whole stretch," Zubiri told ANC's "Headstart," emphasizing that the "positioning" of reclamation areas is important.

For decades, Roxas Boulevard, which runs along the shores of Manila Bay, has been known for its beautiful sunset, he said.

"Mali iyon. The previous administration who gave up that portion was wrong. Roxas Boulevard should be an open boulevard all the way out," he said.

The United States Embassy in Manila, located along Roxas Boulevard, earlier expressed concern over the Manila Bay reclamation activities, particularly the project’s ties to China Communications Construction Co.

US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay said the China Communications Construction Co. has been added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List "for its role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea."

"The company has also been cited by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for engaging in fraudulent business practices,” Gangopadhyay said in a statement.

When asked if the reclamation projects were suspended due to the alleged involvement of a China-owned firm, Zubiri said, "It's not just that... Ang aking pananaw napangitan si Pangulo na nawala 'yung [view sa] Roxas Boulevard."

On Thursday, the environment department confirmed that all 22 reclamation projects in Manila Bay have been suspended pending a review of their environmental and social impacts.

The clarification came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the suspension of "all but one" reclamation projects, amid concerns that the projects were allegedly not being managed and operated properly.

FLOODS, RELIEF OPS, TOURISM

In the interview, Zubiri sided with the environment secretary's concerns that a reclamation project in the area could cause floods.

"Tama ang sinabi ni [Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga] na kung bumaha sa Roxas Boulevard, number one saan lalabas ang tubig? ‘Di ba palaging nagbabaha diyan?" he said.

He added that Roxas Boulevard could also become an avenue for ships conducting relief operations during calamities.

"On many aspects on safety, climate change adaptation, on relief operations, on tourism that should be a protected heritage site."

The environment secretary noted that part of their review would look into how the reclamation projects had been compliant with the conditions stated in their environmental compliance certificates and other clearances.

The study would also be tapping various experts, including physical scientists, oceanographers, geologists, climate scientists onboard, and even social scientists.