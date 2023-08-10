Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for their welfare and livelihood amid an ongoing reclamation project happening in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on February 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday confirmed that all 22 reclamation projects in the Manila Bay have been suspended, pending a review of their environmental and social impacts.

The clarification came a few days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had announced the suspension of "all but one" reclamation projects, amid concerns that the projects were allegedly not being managed and operated properly.

"Actually, upon clarification with the President and you will see in the suspension, all are under review," DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

Yulo-Loyzaga also said the review would first focus on ongoing projects "because they are already impacting the areas," before moving on to projects that had yet to be started.

She also clarified that despite some reclamation projects still allegedly ongoing, the suspension had already been in effect since Marcos' announcement last Monday.

Meanwhile, the environment secretary also noted that part of the review would look into how the reclamation projects had been compliant with the conditions stated in their environmental compliance certificates and other clearances.

The study would also be tapping various experts, including physical scientists, oceanographers, geologists, climate scientists onboard, and even social scientists, she added.



"Hindi lang ito simple, because the community impact assessment involves drivers, it involves feedbacks, and it involves many disciplines,” Yulo-Loyzaga said.

'NOT EASILY SCARED'

Yulo-Loyzaga also denied a claim by Sen. Cynthia Villar that she was afraid of certain "influential people" lobbying for the Manila Bay reclamation projects.

"You can ask people who... know me. I am not easily scared," she said.

"I am very grateful to Senator Villar for her concern but we are here to do our job and we will do it slowly but deliberately because we want to make sure that we will stay within the bounds of the law,” she added.

—With a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

