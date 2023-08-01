US Embassy flags Chinese firm in Manila Bay reclamation

Manila Bay after a cleanup drive along Roxas Boulevard. Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The United States government has expressed concern over “potential negative long-term and irreversible impacts to the environment, the resilience to natural hazards of Manila and nearby areas, and to commerce” of the reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

According to US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay, they are in regular discussions with the Philippine government about the matter.

The US Embassy also expressed concern about the project’s ties to China Communications Construction Co.

“We are also concerned that the projects have ties to the China Communications Construction Co., which has been added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List for its role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea. The company has also been cited by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for engaging in fraudulent business practices,” Gangopadhyay said in a statement.

The US Embassy said it will “continue to support high quality, sustainable, and transparent investments to benefit the Filipino people and will continue to engage with the appropriate authorities on this matter.”

China Communications Construction Co. has yet to issue a statement on the issue, as of posting.