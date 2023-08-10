Fisherfolk slammed the ongoing reclamation project in Manila Bay citing its impact to their livelihood and called for genuine rehabilitation of Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo on Thursday raised national security concerns over the reclamation activities in Manila Bay, saying some personnel working there could be spies gathering intelligence.

Tulfo said House Speaker Martin Romualdez "found" that "almost 100" crew members of Chinese vessels were partying in Pasay bars at night.

"How sure are we that they are just regular crew members having a good time? What if they are the members of the People's Liberation Army or members of the Chinese intelligence community gathering information?" Tulfo told ANC's "Headstart."

"Therefore our national security is being threatened or baka compromised na nga," he added.

Tulfo has filed a House resolution seeking to investigate the status of the Manila Bay reclamation projects for its potential impact on national security, including its effect on the environment.

The lawmaker's resolution cited United States information that a reclamation project in Manila Bay has ties to the China Communications Construction Co., which was cited by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for "engaging in fraudulent business practices."

But Tulfo clarified that the national security concern he raised was "not exactly" related to the Chinese construction firm flagged by the US.

"Pero there are, I believe, 4 to 5 companies involved puro Chinese companies iyan na ang mga crew are Chinese personnel, sa mainland," he added.

Tulfo also claimed that one of the companies involved in the reclamation of Manila Bay was involved in the construction of an airbase and naval base of China in the West Philippine Sea.

Nearly all Manila Bay reclamation projects have been suspended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after the environment chief hinted at halting reclamation activities to give way to an assessment of their impact on the environment.

— with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News