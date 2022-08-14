University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) is discussing the possibility of suspending its college admission test (UPCAT) again for Academic Year 2023-2024, citing "concerns about the public health situation" and "logistical challenges."

The state university said the University Councils (UC) — the highest policy-making bodies in each of its constituent university — are now deliberating the possibility of suspending the UPCAT, one the toughest college entrance exams taken by hundreds of thousands of applicants annually.

"The proposal to suspend UPCAT for this year is in light of concerns about the public health situation," UP said in a post on its website last Friday.

"In addition, the University is facing the logistical challenges of ensuring the safety and well-being of the more than 100,000 applicants and around 1,600 personnel who will administer the test nationwide," it added.

UP noted it would release further announcements on the UPCAT after the UC discussions.

UCs are comprised of the Chancellor, professors, associate professors, and assistant professors of each UP constituent unit.

The state university has not conducted the UPCAT for two years in a row due to COVID-19, implementing instead an "admission scoring model" to select first-year students.

Earlier this month, the Ateneo de Manila University announced it would resume its college entrance test, which had been suspended in the past two years because of the pandemic.

