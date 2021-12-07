MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) announced Tuesday it would not administer the UP College Admissions Test to select freshmen for Academic Year 2022-2023.

In a statement, the country's premier state university said it would once again skip the conduct of its stringent entrance examination, citing "immense" logistical challenges as the country continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made after the University Councils, the policy-making bodies from each UP constituent school, "voted overwhelmingly" in favor of the UP Office of Admissions' motion to suspend the UPCAT, the university said.

Instead, UP will use its "admissions scoring model," which it used to select freshmen for AY 2021-2022.

RELATED VIDEO FROM THE ARCHIVES