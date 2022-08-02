Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News File

MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University announced Tuesday it would resume its college entrance test this year.

"The Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) will be conducted once again starting this year as part of the application process for college admission for [School Year] 2023-2024," Ateneo said on its official Facebook page.

"As earlier announced, the revived ACET is a refreshed version of the examination, designed to better assess applicants," it added.

This marks the first time in 2 years that Ateneo would conduct the ACET to select college freshmen.

In 2020 and 2021, the ACET was suspended due to the threat of COVID-19, and replaced with an admission process that looked into the applicant's academic and non-academic performance in high school.

In the same post, Ateneo stressed it did not authorize "any individual or entity, including review centers, to conduct review or training sessions in preparation for the ACET."

"The University reserves its rights to address false claims of authorization to conduct such reviews and unauthorized use of 'Ateneo' and related terms," it said.