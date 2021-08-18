The Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City. File photo

MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University said Wednesday it would not hold its college entrance test again this year due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ateneo de Manila University is once again suspending the administration of the Ateneo College Entrance Test (ACET) as part of the first-year and transfer application process for School Year 2022-2023," the university said on its website.

Similar to last year's admission process, Ateneo will select first-year students for School Year 2022-2023 through the applicant's academic and non-academic performance, batch ranking at the end of Grade 11, personal admission essays, recommendation letters, extracurricular activities and disciplinary records, it said.

The university said the application period for first-year college entry would start in September 2021,"with the exact date to be announced separately."

"Transfer applications, meanwhile, will be announced at a later date. More details regarding this year's application cycle will be released in due time," it added.

Last year, many Philippine universities and colleges cancelled the conduct of in-person entrance tests over safety concerns due to the spread of COVID-19.

