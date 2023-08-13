Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Wastage in the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine supply is slowly rising due to the declining public interest, according to an expert.

This, after the Department of Health (DOH) recently announced that the bivalent vaccine, primarily targeted at healthcare workers and senior citizens, will be made available to the public due to its slow utilization and approaching expiration date.

Public health expert Dr. Tony Leachon said the continuous decline of public interest in getting inoculated has contributed to the alarming amount of vaccine wastage, citing misinformation, disinformation, problem with logistics, and not fast enough deployment from those handling them.

"The positivity rate has gone down as well, less than 5 percent, so ang cases ngayon mas mababa talaga siya. Since mababa 'yung positivity rate, tapos wala tayong supply rin, syempre tatabangan ka nang magpabakuna," he said.

The declining interest in getting vaccinated can be seen from some members of the general public as some express their reluctance in getting the bivalent jab or getting inoculated at all.

Jesus Cuadling, 75, has already completed his vaccination against COVID-19, but expressed his reluctance to receive bivalent vaccines which counters the omicron variant.

"Kasi narinig ko sinabi ni Presidente [Ferdinand] Marcos wala na magma-mask so wala na... Wala na 'yang COVID-COVID na 'yan e... Maluwag na kaya 'di na kailangan magpa-injection," he said.

Consequently, Mae Mallano chose not to proceed with the vaccination after her first booster shot.

"Hindi na siya naging priority... medyo [bumababa] 'yung cases, at the same time, wala na rin namang nage-encourage. Naging at ease din ako dahil wala na masyadong usapin sa COVID," said Mallanao.

While the decline in public interest is "alarming," Leachon also emphasized the lack of a sense of urgency during the previous administration, which led to a large amount of vaccines expiring.

Meanwhile, DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa confirmed that the earlier mentioned bivalent vaccines' expiration dates were "extended."

"The vaccines are expiring sa September pa... so wala naman pong problem... July ang nasa manufacturing pero na-extend siya until September," Herbosa said.

In December 2022, the DOH revealed that the Philippines has already wasted 44 million doses, equivalent to 17.5% of the total supply.

Out of the wastage, 24 million doses have expired due to short shelf life.

In the City of San Juan, only about 100 per day are getting vaccinated with the bivalent vaccine.

"Nung nag-expand na po ang priority groups, hindi pa rin gano'n karami ang pumupunta," Mayor Francis Zamora said.

"Minsan po na-expirean din po tayo ng allocation sa atin ng DOH sa pagkat kahit gusto natin itong i-donate sa ibang lungsod, wala na din pong tumatanggap dahil nagkaroon po ng punto na sobra-sobra ang bilang ng mga bakuna ng mga LGU," the mayor added.

According to DOH, the decision to procure additional vaccines in the Philippines will depend on the consumption and demand for vaccines in the country.

RELATED VIDEO