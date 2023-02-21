MANILA - Concern about the manner of government’s disposal of its expired COVID-19 vaccines was highlighted during Tuesday’s continuation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, which centered on its motu proprio investigation on expired vaccines.

Senator Francis Tolentino, chairman of the committee raised the concern after Dr. Ma. Joyce Ducusin, office-in-charge of the Department of Health’s Supply Chain Management Service reported a total of 44.07 million expired vaccines as of December 2, 2022.

The expired vaccines in doses are as follows:

Sinovac – 1.4 million

Astra Zeneca – 11 million

Gamaleya – 1.7 million

Pfizer (adult) – 2.5M

Pfizer (pedia) – 66.548K

Moderan – 11M

Janssen – 3.3M

Sinopharm 1.3M

Sputnik (light) - 2.9M

Local government units, likewise, reported a total of 12.1 million doses with no specified brands according to Ducusin.

“They have a brand then during the report on the vaccine wastage reported. LGUs did not identify… These are various brands,” Ducusin said.

Of the expired vaccines, 10.1 million doses come from COVAX facilities while 1.1 million doses are from bilateral agreements, the official said.

According to Tolentino, the government purchased Pfizer vaccine from its manufacturer at $6.75; Moderna between $25 to $29 per dose and Sinovac at $14 per dose.

But apart from the expired drugs, what concerns Tolentino is the way government disposes them.

“Any discussions on this? What do we do with these? What do we do with these because environmentally, these might not be safe… how do you dispose? Susunugin, ibabaon sa lupa, itatapon sa Pacific Ocean? Eh anong gagawin natin dito sa 44 million? Gagawin ba natin itong pataba? Gagawin natin itong aspalto? Saan natin gagamitin ito environmentally? Is this considered as hazardous waste? Where do we dump this including the vials? Where do we throw this away? Ibabaon natin sa lupa, anong gagawin natin dito? Any recommendation from the DOH? I-cremate ba natin ito, anong gagawin natin? Baka makadagdag pa ito sa climate change kung itapon lang natin,” he added.

Expired vaccines are grouped together, sealed and placed in DOH-identified warehouses, and are burned by a third-party contracted by the agency for proper disposal.

The powder of the burned vials of vaccines are then deposited in a DOH-identified facility in New Clark City in Tarlac.

Former National Task Force (NTF) deputy chief implementer and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chair Vince Dizon likewise told the panel that there is a facility in New Clark City that has been identified as disposal area for the expired vaccines.

Tolentino, however, expressed his concern about the identified site given its proximity to the Athlete’s Village.

“Doon nag training (ang) mga athletes natin. (Kapag) nag jo-jogging doon, pa singhot-singhot doon—baka ma-high yung mga iyan dyan sa mga sa virus na ibabaon niyo dun,” the senator said.

Instead of destroying the unused vaccines, Tolentino recommended to the Office of the Solicitor General to look for ways in order for the government to exchange them for another drug.

“Yung pwedeng gamitin pa, halimbawa, anti-polio, anti-measles anti-tuberculosis. Palit na lang, hindi na natin magagamit itong nabili na natin… ipalit na lang doon sa ibang produkto nila na baka pwede din naman magamit sa iba at magamit din natin kahit palugi na basta magamit natin dahil sayang,” Tolentino said.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will hold its last hearing pending the result of the OSG evaluation on the feasibility of Tolentino’s recommendation.