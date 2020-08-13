Briones: Control measures in place after DepEd TV airs grammar error

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday it set up control measures after several netizens criticized the airing of a grammatically-incorrect sentence during the test broadcast of DepEd TV.

Social media users recently shared a photo of a question from a DepEd TV program offering English lessons, which read: "Tagaytay City is known for wonderful picturesque of the majestic Mount Taal. What does picturesque mean?"

Education Secretary Briones explained there was an "error" in the conversion of the lessons, which came from the department's Bureau of Curriculum Development, into video form.

"Ang original [material] walang error [the original had no error], it was in the transferring into the video form," she said in a Palace briefing.

"Nag-institute na kami ng control measures para hindi iyon mauulit," she added.

The department is conducting a test broadcast of educational programs as TV-based instruction will be one of the learning delivery modes used in the coming school year, scheduled to start on August 24.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said in-person classes remain prohibited until a vaccine against COVID-19 is available in the country.