Test broadcast of educational TV shows starts

A discussion on the Department of Education's learning management system aired over IBC-13 and streamed on the government-run TV network's social media accounts. Screengrab from IBC-13

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday some TV networks have started conducting test broadcasts of educational programs, which will supplement other modes of learning in the coming school year.

The department released an episode guide for the test airing of educational TV shows on IBC-13 and Solar Learning, which runs from August 11 to 21.

Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said the test broadcast aims to identify what can be improved in TV-based instruction before classes start on August 24.

DepEd Public Affairs Service Director June Arvin Gudoy, meanwhile, said TV-based instruction would only supplement the self-learning modules given to students.

DepEd's regional and division offices have partnered with local radio and TV channels that would air educational shows, said Gudoy.

LOOK: Program guide for DepEd’s test airing of educational TV shows. The episodes will be shown on IBC-13 and Solar Learning from August 11 to 21. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/gcqbPXEmhP — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) August 11, 2020

The guide showed programs catered to learners across grade levels as well as lectures on the use of DepEd's online platform and learning management system.

Pascua said the DepEd would train teachers in the delivery of lessons in front of the camera.

The DepEd has also settled in using cellphone tablets and laptops to produce episodes since the agency "cannot afford" equipment that TV stations are using, he said.

Pascua added that the DepEd has yet to receive a letter from ABS-CBN on the network's offer to have its broadcast facilities used for distance learning.

The Kapamilya network earlier said it was offering its transmission network to help government air educational programs in the coming school year.