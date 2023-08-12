President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) will finally launch next week the Marcos administration's campaign on disinformation fight, it said on Saturday.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said her agency on Monday, Aug. 14, would sign a memorandum of understanding on the government's media and information literacy project with partner agencies and social media platforms.

This will be done at Hilton Manila in Pasay City.

"The PCO is now ready to implement the Marcos administration’s media and information literacy campaign project," Garafil said in a statement.

"[This] is the administration's response to the disinformation and misinformation plaguing the country’s digital landscape, focusing on capacitating the youth to become more discerning consumers of media," she said.

Among the PCO's partner government agencies are the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Google (YouTube), Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and Threads), TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) "are also expected to collaborate."

These social media platforms would help government through tools and training to combat disinformation and misinformation.

"The [media and information literacy] will be integrated into the higher education curriculum, community-based trainings, and family-oriented programs," Garafil said.

PCO Undersecretary Cherbett Karen Maralit earlier said the anti-disinformation campaign would equip Filipinos from vulnerable communities with knowledge and tools "to be discerning of the truth."

In April, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed his administration would protect the rights of media practitioners, and ensured there would be freedom of expression under his watch.

The Chief Executive noted the importance of the press in reporting events and issues of public interest, making it instrumental in informing the people.

During the 2022 elections, Marcos Jr.'s presidential campaign was criticized for allegedly employing disinformation to revamp his family name, particularly by whitewashing the martial rule of his father and namesake, late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

As Marcos Jr. became the frontrunner in the May 2022 polls, Agence France-Presse reported that many pro-Marcos misinformation targets were targeting his then main rival, former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Marcos Jr. had denied the allegations.

