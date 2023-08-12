President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. attends the Balikatan Exercises - Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercises (CJLLFX) at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, San Antonio, Zambales on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has approved the country's National Security Policy from this year through 2028, to "effectively address national security challenges," Malacañang said Saturday.

In signing Executive Order No. 37 on Aug. 10, Marcos said it was important to provide a blueprint and guidance on improving governance in the security sector.

There was also a "need to harmonize the national security efforts of the government and ensure that they are responsive and complementary to the development goals and objectives set forth in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028," the EO read.

Marcos ordered government agencies, instrumentalities, and local government offices to adopt the National Security Policy when they craft and implement their security-related strategies and programs.

Should there be a need for support, the President said the National Security Council (NSC) should provide technical assistance to agencies and when they create policies related to national security.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) has also been directed to make a periodic assessment of the policy and submit reports to the President, as well as work closely with the agencies and local governments the policy's preparation and implementation.

"For this purpose, the NSC, through the NSA, shall monitor the implementation of the NSP 2023-2028, and upon consultation with and concurrence of relevant government agencies, GOCCs, and LGUs, shall propose memoranda, circulars and other orders related to the implementation thereof, for the approval of the President," the order read.

The EO will be effective immediately upon the publication on the Official Gazette.