President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their bilateral meeting at the oval office of the White House in Washington D.C. on May 01, 2023. KJ Rosales,PPA/pool

MANILA — The Philippines and the United States “have identified concrete steps” to keep the traditional alliance “relevant and responsive to current emerging challenges in the defense, security and economic spheres,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday, about a week after China’s latest aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos Jr. did not identify what these concrete steps were, but noted that these were “a testament to the positive bilateral relations” between Manila and Washington.

“President Joe Biden and I have identified concrete steps to ensure that our alliance and partnership remains relevant, responsive to current emerging challenges in the defense, security and economic spheres,” he said during his meeting with the US-ASEAN Business Council in Malacañang.

“The US remains the leading strategic investment and trade partner in the Philippines,” he said.

Engagements between the traditional allies have been “grounded on a 2-prong foreign policy approach and that is the promotion of peace, and of course of national interest,” Marcos Jr. said.

“By shoring up our individual and collective capabilities, we are able to advance our countries’ as well as the Indo-Pacific region’s security, stability & economic prosperity,” he said.

“I certainly welcome the U.S. government’s commitment to follow through with major economic initiatives and it is my hope that we will be able to see them come into fruition in the succeeding months,” he said.

Marcos Jr. said he is pushing for the further enhancement of the economic partnerships between the Philippines and the US, especially in “critical sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, clean energy… and minerals.”

“We hope to cement the Philippines’ position as a strategic partner of the United States, in terms of processing critical minerals for battery applications, and we hope to move the Philippines from the upstream to the midstream in battery development and supply chain,” he said.

US Ambassador Mary Kay Carlson told Marcos Jr. that the US is “very honored” to be an ally of the Philippines.

“Economic security is national security, and we in the United States are very honored to be your steadfast friends, your allies, and also your key partner in prosperity,” she said.

The reiteration of the strong ties between Manila and Washington comes days after Chinese ships blocked and used water cannons against Philippine vessels delivering supplies to Ayungin Shoal.

The United States was among the countries that condemned China’s “dangerous” behavior in the strategic waterway that falls within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Beijing, on the other hand, tried to justify its actions by alleging that the Philippines has committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre — an old warship that is being used as a garrison — from the Ayungin Shoal.

Marcos Jr. refuted China’s claim, saying no such agreement was forged, and should there be one he would rescind it.

