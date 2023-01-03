President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. greets Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi as the latter arrives in Malacañang for a courtesy call on the Philippine President, Tuesday, July 6, 2022. Palace Photos/File



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said his state visit to China aimed to shift Manila's relations with Beijing to "a higher gear" despite tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Speaking at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City ahead of his departure, Marcos said his 3-day trip would seek to resolve security issues between China and the Philippines.

"I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for the peace and development of the peoples of both our countries," Marcos told reporters and officials.

"I also look forward in discussing political security issues of a bilateral and regional nature. The issue between our 2 countries are problems that do not belong between 2 friends. We will seek to resolve those issues to mutual benefit of our two countries," he said.

The Philippines and China will sign an agreement to set up "direct communication" lines on issues connected to the West Philippine Sea, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial said in a Palace briefing last week.

The deal aims to avoid "miscalculation and miscommunication" over the waterway, he said.

Manila and Beijing have competing claims over the South China Sea, which is believed to be rich in natural gas deposits.

China has ignored a 2016 decision by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its historical claim to the waterway lacked basis.

COVID FIGHT, ECONOMIC TIES

In his speech, Marcos noted China's contributions to the country's COVID-19 fight, such as the distribution of vaccines and medical equipment at the height of the pandemic.

This shows the importance of relations between the 2 countries, Marcos said.

The 2 sides are expected to sign at least 10 bilateral agreements, including deals related to Marcos' call for more Chinese tourists, students, and investors in the Philippines.

His delegation is also expected to pursue initiatives in priority areas such as the agricultural sector, food security, and renewable energy.

"Strengthened people-to-people exchanges will allow us to bridge gaps and understanding between our 2 countries in every level. I shall push for the resumption of tourism and cultural cooperation," Marcos said.

Last week, the President said he was not keen on pushing for stricter travel restrictions for travelers from China, which is grappling with a massive surge in COVID-19 infections.

New protocols should be based on science and the "true risk" the surge poses to the country, Marcos said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said Marcos' state visit to China was too important to be postponed.

To minimize the risk of exposure to the virus, the Philippine delegation will travel in a bubble arrangement, the agency said.